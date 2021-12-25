Man dies in lone Christmas Day accident in Anambra State

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State said a lone accident at Umuokpo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State has claimed the life of a male passenger on Christmas Day.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Anambra Sector Commander of the corps, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Irelewuyi, who spoke with the NAN on Saturday in Awka, said that the possible cause of the fatal crash, which occurred at about 4am along Awka-Enugu Expressway, was fatigue.

He said: “The accident involved an unidentified driver of a blue Passat Volkswagen Wagon with registration number: BEN658TP.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that due to fatigue, the driver of the vehicle slept off while driving and crashed.

“Twelve persons, comprising two male adults, a female adult, four male children and five female children were involved in the crash.

“Six persons sustained some degree of injuries.

“They were taken to Princeton Hospital, Awka, by FRSC rescue team, where a male passenger was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The FRSC official said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

While sympathising with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to always observe the regulatory rest periods when travelling to avoid fatigue.