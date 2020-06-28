The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi, on Sunday confirmed the death of a middle-aged man, who died in a road crash at Zik Roundabout on the Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

Kumapayi, who confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, said the crash involved a truck driver, who ran over a tricycle.

He said the accident occurred at about 3:55pm.

He said: “The road traffic accident involved a Scanner truck, with registration number LSR-810 XS, and a tricycle, with registration number AAH-790UW.

“The crash occurred when the driver of the truck was trying to beat the traffic light and unfortunately ran over the tricycle, which claimed the life of a passenger.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash and one other sustained some degree of injury.

“The injured victim was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the corpse of the dead was deposited at Boromeo Hospital Mortuary by a FRSC rescue team from the Onitsha unit command.

“The vehicles have been handed over to the Inland Town Police Station for further investigation.”

The sector commander condoled with the family of the deceased and wished the injured victim quick recovery.

Kumapayi urged motorists to obey road safety rules and regulations, including road signs and markings installed to ensure safety of all road users.

NAN.