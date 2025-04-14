Man detained for damaging Agemo statue in Ijebu Ode — Police

The Ogun State Police Command has detained a man believed to be mentally unstable for allegedly vandalising the Agemo statue at the Itoro Roundabout in Ijebu Ode on Saturday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agemo is regarded as a supreme deity and high god (Orisa) in Ijebuland.

According to Odutola, the suspect desecrated the revered Agemo shrine by severing the crown from the statue.

She noted that the severed crown had since been recovered and was currently in safe custody at the Obalende Police Station in Ijebu Ode.

The Police PRO further explained that the swift intervention of police officers at the scene helped to de-escalate tension and prevent possible unrest among traditional worshippers.

She said: “The suspect is presently undergoing psychological evaluation, as initial observations suggest signs of mental instability.

“Ijebu Ode remains calm.

“Members of the public are assured of their safety as investigations into the incident continue.”

