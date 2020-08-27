An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 19-year-old man, Ismaila Mustapha, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged defilement of his neighbour’s three daughters.

The police charged the suspect with defilement.

However, the court did not take the plea of Mustapha, who resides in Agege, following the motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, that the matter should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje ordered for Mustapha’s remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file to the DPP for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until September 9 for mention.

Ogunleye told the court that Mustapha committed the offence sometime in March at his residence.

He alleged that Mustapha defiled three sisters.

The offence, Ogunleye said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment if he is found guilty.