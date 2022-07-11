Man convicted for N3.7m recharge card scam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of one Hamisu Umar before Justice A. A. Bello on a one count charge bordering on cheating.

The defendant allegedly obtained MTN recharge cards worth N3,749,950 from an acquaintance on credit, but refused to pay back.

The charge reads : “That you, Hamisu Umar (M), sometime in 2019 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, deceived one Abubakar Abba to deliver to you MTN recharge cards valued at N 3, 749,950.00 ( Three Million, Seven Hundred and Forty Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty Naira) only on credit, which you dishonestly refused to pay back, and thereby committed cheating, an offence contrary to Section 306 (a) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 307 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, M. E. Eimonye, to ask the court to convict him according to the law.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with an option of fine of N200,000.

The convict has also ordered to restitute the victim.