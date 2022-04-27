Man colludes with four friends to rape girlfriend, posts video of sexual act online

The Ekiti State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects for the rape and cyberstalking of a 28-year-old woman (name withheld).

The spokesperson for the command, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Abutu, the victim was invited to a hotel in Ado-Ekiti, by her boyfriend where she met him smoking weed and drinking alcohol with four friends.

She was allegedly offered a bottle of drink suspected to have been spiked as she lost consciousness after taking the drink.

Upon regaining consciousness, she discovered that one of the suspects was raping her while others including her boyfriend were filming the act and making fun of her.

The victim begged the suspects to delete the video but instead, they posted it on TikTok.

The statement read, “The juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) of the State CID, Ekiti State Police Command, on 21/04/2022 arrested one Miracle Emmanuel ’19 years’, Bello Tunde ’20 years’, Peace Osho ’20 years’ and Emmanuel Oluwaseun ’22 years’ for conspiracy to wit rape and cyber stalking against a 28-year-old woman.

“The victim narrated that on 5/4/2022, her boyfriend, one Victor who is currently at large, invited her to Lovely Hotel, Ado-Ekiti. She obliged after much persuasion and went to the hotel to see Victor.

“To her dismay, according to her, on getting to one of the hotel rooms where Victor lodged, she met him with about four of his friends who were all drinking alcohol, smoking weeds and catching fun

“According to the victim, she was offered one of the bottles of drink which she took and became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at a point only to discover that one of the suspects was having sexual intercourse with her while others were videotaping them and making fun of her

“The victim said she begged them to conceal the video and delete it but to her surprise, the video was later posted on social media via Tik-Tok. She immediately reported the case to the Police who swung into action and arrested the four suspects while effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspect who is at large.

“One of the suspects confessed that he actually had sexual intercourse with her in the presence of the other suspects. All the suspects arrested will be charged to court for prosecution.”