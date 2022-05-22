Man City win Premier League after stunning comeback

Manchester City have won the Premier League after a dramatic final day where they came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa and edge out Liverpool to the title.

Goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho had given Aston Villa a surprise two-goal lead at the Etihad. But City fought back with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan getting a goal back with a header in the 76th minute, followed by a goal by Rodri two minutes later and a third by Gundogan in the 81st minute.

Liverpool had also gone behind against Wolves to an early Pedro Neto goal. The Reds came back to win 3-1 at Anfield thanks to goals by Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson. However, the result at the Etihad meant their victory was not enough, as they miss out on the title by a point.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the title with 93 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.