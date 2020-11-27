Football fans can look forward to watching their favourite sport live on GOtv, as SuperSport promises live action from the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons with matches scheduled for November 28 to 30, 2020

The top Premier League match on GOtv this weekend is the clash between Manchester City and Burnley.

Manchester City are set to host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, which will be showing live on SS Football (channel 31) on Saturday at 4pm.

Manchester city have made a sluggish start to the Premier League with Pep Guardiola looking to steady things up, as they have not been anywhere near to their best yet.

Manchester City will look to regain their momentum back and push up the ladder in the standings with all the talent they have on paper.

Another intriguing clash in the Premier League sees high-flying Leicester City host Fullham on Monday at 6:30pm on SS Football (channel 31).

On La Liga this weekend, the highlight from Spain is the clash between Valencia and Atletico Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday at 4:15pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Valencia have already put one capital-city team to the sword on their home ground – thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 prior to the international break – and they will aim for a second such performance when Atleti head to the coast.

Elsewhere this weekend, Real Madrid will be expected to put in a strong performance on home soil when they welcome Deportivo Alaves to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday night at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32), while the same will be expected of Barcelona the following afternoon, when they host Osasuna at the Camp Nou at 2pm, also live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Another key clash sees Real Sociedad host Villarreal at San Sebastian on Sunday night at 9pm on SS La Liga, with the Basque side hoping to tie down manager Imanol Alguacil after his excellent work attracted attention from the likes of Internazionale.

Italy’s top game of the weekend is the Round 9 opener on the afternoon of Saturday 28 November at 3pm, as Sassuolo welcome Internazionale to the MAPEI Stadium live on SS Select 1(channel 33) and SS Football (channel 31). The Neroverdi have been one of Serie A’s surprise packages so far this season and will be eager to underline that status with a victory over the Nerazzurri – something they have managed in four of their last six home matches against Inter.

Elsewhere in Italy this weekend, champions Juventus will fancy their chances of picking up three points on the road when they visit Stadio Ciro Vigorito to take on Benevento.

This will air live on SS Select 1(channel 33) and SS Football (channel 31) at 6pm.

Juve manager Andrea Pirlo has called on his players to be “less selfish” in their outlook.

