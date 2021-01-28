GOtv customers can look forward to another football weekend with live action from the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for January 29 to February 1, 2021.

The top clash from the Premier League this weekend is the meeting of Manchester City and Sheffield United at 4pm on Saturday, showing live on SS Select 2.

Manchester City will back themselves for another three-point haul when they host Sheffield United.

At 9pm, Southhampton vs Aston Villa will also air live on SS Football (channel 31).

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on January 31 at 9pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Elsewhere in the Spanish top flight for this Saturday, champions Real Madrid will back themselves in a home clash with Levante, airing live on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 4:15pm, while title favourites Atletico Madrid will feel similarly confident for their trip to Estadio Ramon de Carranza, to tackle Cadiz.

This clash will air live at 4:15pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The round also has a potential thriller between Villarreal and Real at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday night by 9pm.

As ever, the “Yellow Submarine” will look to Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze to spark their attack into life.

The weekend matches wrap up with the clash between Real Betis and Osasuna on Monday, airing at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The headline match from Italy for this round sees Atalanta host Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo at 3pm on January 31.

These are two of the most attack-minded teams in Serie A it is no surprise that their last three meetings have produced 16 goals!

This air live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Earlier in the weekend, Torino will face Fiorentina at 8:45pm on Friday, live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Also, on Saturday at 8:45pm, Internazionale will clash with Benevento also showing live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

The weekend also features an “old school” classic with Sampdoria welcoming champions Juventus to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris at 6pm live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

The clash sees a “master versus apprentice” angle for the managers, with the wily old Claudio Ranieri looking to outsmart Andrea Pirlo.

