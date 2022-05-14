Man City unveil Aguero statue on 10-year title anniversary

Manchester City has unveiled a statue of club legend Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium to mark the 10th anniversary of his famous title-winning goal in 2011-12.

In his first season with the Citizens, Aguero scored a dramatic winning goal on 93 minutes and 20 seconds to help Roberto Mancini’s side come from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2, securing the Premier League title on goal difference ahead of rivals Manchester United.

The Argentine striker went on to enjoy 10 trophy-laden years as a City player, winning five Premier League titles, six League Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields.

In the summer of 2021, Aguero left City as the club’s all-time record goal scorer, netting 260 times in 390 appearances across all competitions.

Aguero is currently fourth on the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers’ list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187), and he is still the highest-scoring overseas player in English top-flight history with 184 goals, scoring nine more than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Speaking to mancity.com about his statue, Aguero said: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.

“In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”

Aguero’s statue is the third to be unveiled outside the Ethiad this season and will stand alongside those of teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva, which were unveiled outside the stadium in August last year.