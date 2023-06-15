Man City starts EPL title defence against Kompany’s Burnley

Manchester City will begin its latest English Premier League title defence against Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany.

The opening round of the season also contains a match between two of the league’s so-called Big Six, with Chelsea – with a new manager on board in Mauricio Pochettino – hosting Liverpool.

City’s trip to Turf Moor will start the season on August 11 – and on a Friday night – and it’s laden with narrative because of the presence of Kompany, who spent 11 years at the club and has a statue outside the team’s Etihad Stadium.

He was City captain for eight years and won four league titles.

He led Burnley back into the league in his first season as a manager in English soccer.

The first league game for new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is a London derby at Brentford.

Manchester United is at home to Wolverhampton on August 14.