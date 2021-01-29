Manchester City are reportedly not interested in signing David Alaba despite the recent speculation surrounding the Bayern Munich defender.

Alaba’s contract at the Allianz Arena is due to expire this summer, and the versatile defender is widely expected to leave the European champions in search of pastures new.

A number of clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United, have been credited with an interest in the Austria international.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that City were preparing to offer Alaba a lucrative contract in the hope of luring him to the Etihad Stadium.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, City are not interested in the 28-year-old due to the options that they currently have in a defensive position.

Madrid are thought to be the favourites to sign the nine-time Bundesliga winner, who remains a key player for Bayern despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.