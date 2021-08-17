Man City, PSG show interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

At a time when he has less than a year remaining on his contract in Turin, the Portuguese superstar has been heavily linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the veteran, throwing up the possibility of a mouthwatering partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, agent Jorge Mendes has also enquired whether Man City are interested in signing for 36-year-old.

The report suggested that City have been given the opportunity to sign Ronaldo for just £25 million, a proposal which may be regarded as an alternative to their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Nevertheless, a likely stumbling block is Ronaldo’s association with Manchester United, a club which he represented between 2003 and 2009.