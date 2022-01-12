Man City overtake Man United in revenue

Manchester City overtook Manchester United for revenue for the first time in their history last season.

City recorded a total operating revenue of €644 million, with a little over half being attributed to broadcasting income. This puts their revenue up 17 per cent from the previous year.

Manchester United totalled €557 million in revenue, €87 million less than City.

In the European Champions Report 2022 — compiled by KPMG — City were also revealed to have revenue that was 10 times more than that of Besiktas and Sporting CP.

City’s broadcasting revenue rose to €335.5 million while their commercial income hit €307.9 million.

This makes City the only league champions to register both annual growth in revenue, but also surpass their total income of the last pre-COVID-19 season that was 2018-19.

City’s enterprise value also grew to €2,170 million, making them the sixth most valuable club in the world.