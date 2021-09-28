Man City interested in Osimhen

Premier League champions Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola remains in the market for a new number nine, following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero and after City’s failed attempts to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

City’s last offer for the England striker is believed to have been worth around £125m, however that substantial bid was quickly rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who values his star man in excess of £150m.

The Citizens are now looking at potential alternatives if they are unable to recruit Kane, with Italian journalist Ciro Venerato reporting that they have identified Osimhen as a target in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 22-year-old Nigerian, who has previous been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, joined the Serie A outfit from Lille in 2020 for around £63m.

Osimhen, who scored a brace against Leicester City in the Europa League earlier this month, has found the net 16 times in 36 appearances across all competitions for Napoli.