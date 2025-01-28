Man City host Club Brugge n Champions League showdown 

As the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase reaches its climax, 2023 winner Manchester City will aim to avoid group phase elimination when they host Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

With just eight points from seven matches this season, the Citizens sit 25th in the table and must secure all three points.

This is to enable the team to stand any chance of securing a round-of-16 playoff spot.

Club Brugge, three points ahead of their hosts, will come to Manchester knowing that a draw would be enough to get them a playoff spot.

The action will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtvat 9pm on Wednesday.

Fans are in for a thrilling night of Champions League football with 17 other matches running simultaneously. Champions League debutants, Brest and defending champions, Real Madrid, will hope they can nick one of the top eight spots when they slug it out in France.

With 10 points each, PSG and Stuttgart will engage in a fierce match as both sides aim to avoid dropping out of the playoff spots.

In the other encounters, Bayern Munich will take on Slovan Bratislava, Juventus will host Benfica, Aston Villa will square up against Celtic in a British derby, and Inter Millan will take on Monaco.

Elsewhere, Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta will face off with Barcelona in Spain in what promises to be a goal fest.

Girona will host Arsenal, while Liverpool will square up against PSV in the Netherlands.

All the action will be broadcast on SuperSport channels available on DStv and GOtv.

