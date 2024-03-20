Man charged with stealing pot of soup on Ekiti

The police on Wednesday brought a 20-year-old man, Monday Ojo, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged housebreaking and stealing of a pot of soup and other items.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on two counts of housebreaking and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 14 at noon on Falegan, Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Adesola alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Modupe Ajala and stole the soup, ‘fufu’, Indomie noodles, salt and onions, all valued at N300, 000.

Also Read:

She said that the offences contravened Sections 322 and 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 23 for hearing.