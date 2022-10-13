Man charged with stealing N1 million worth of iPhones

The police on Thursday arraigned one Adedayo Akintola before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly stealing two iPhones worth N1,090,000.

The suspect, whose age and residential address were not provided, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 28, 2022 at night at Obalola Aroro Makinde, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant stole iPhone 13 Pro Max worth N900,000 and one iPhone 8 worth N190,000.

He said that the phones belonged to one Ismail Ayandeyi.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 23 for hearing.