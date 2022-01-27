Man charged with possessing wraps of hemp at Ojota motor park

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N50,000 to one 25-year-old Moshood Muhammed charged with possessing hemp.

The Magistrate, O.A. Daodu, granted Muhammed bail after pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of illegal possession of hemp and breach of peace.

Daodu ordered that the defendant should provide one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must provide means of identification.

Daodu adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others at large, on Jan. 13, at Biode Motor Park, Ojota, Lagos.

Bassey said that the defendant was arrested by a patrol team from the Ogudu Police Station.

He said that Muhammed was arrested on a tip-off, adding that five wraps of the illicit substance was recovered from him while his accomplices escaped.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.