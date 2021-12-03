Man charged with defiling neighbour’s six-year-old daughter

An Ikeja, Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old trader, Abuchi Mgbada, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until January 25, 2022 for mention.

The defendant, who resides in Ayobo, Lagos State, is charged with defilement.

The prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, had told the court that the defendant had canal knowledge of the minor on October 25 at his residence.

Ogunleye said: “The defendant lured the girl into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

“He was caught in the process and handed over to the police.”

Defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section provides for up to life imprisonment for the crime.