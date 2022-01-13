Man caught with used baby diapers, sanitary pads in Rivers 

An unidentified man has allegedly been caught with used baby diapers and sanitary pads he picked from a refuse dump in Rivers State.

The incident happened at Aleto community in Eleme Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

According to an eyewitness, Precious Obaa who took to Facebook to narrate how the man, upon interrogation, claimed to be from Cross River state, adding that it was his first time picking the items.

Obaa warned residents against disposing used diapers and pads in refuse bins.

He wrote,

“This is happening live in Aleto in Eleme local government area. Nigeria. We just caught one Calabar man right now and the hausa man escaped. Pls do not throw away your pampers and pads in dustbin

“Thank you Lord for exposing them.”