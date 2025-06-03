Man calls out Abuja filling station for paying fuel attendants ₦10k monthly salary despite protests

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to call out a filling station located in Maitama, Abuja, for allegedly paying its fuel attendants a meager monthly salary of ₦10,000, despite their repeated pleas for an increment.

The revelation was made in a post shared on X.com by user @kokomatic, who disclosed that the story was confirmed by several fuel attendants.

According to his post, the incident occurred when he stopped to refuel at the AP Filling Station opposite Transcorp Hilton.

He observed a somber mood among the attendants and decided to ask what was wrong.

In his words: “This morning, I stopped by AP Filling Station in Maitama, opposite Transcorp, to fuel my car. To my surprise, I noticed the fuel attendants murmuring, so I decided to engage one of them since there weren’t many cars around. I asked what was going on, and the lady told me they had just protested to the management for a salary increase, but their request was rejected.”

“I gently asked how much they earn monthly, and to my shock, she said they’re paid ₦10,000 per month. I asked if she meant ₦100,000, but she insisted it was ₦10,000. She even called one of her colleagues, and when I asked her, she confirmed it.”

He went on to express his frustration and concern: “Where is the Nigerian Labour Congress when you need them? This is exactly the kind of issue people like @YeleSowore and @adeyanjudeji should be fighting for, instead of focusing solely on the presidency. Nigerians aren’t even fair to each other.”

“How do they expect these workers to transport themselves, feed their families, and not be tempted to steal from customers? A big station like Androva Petroleum shouldn’t be paying staff such a disgracefully low salary.”

@kokomatic concluded by urging action on behalf of the workers, stating: “I hope they act fast. I feel genuinely sad for them and pray they get justice as soon as possible.”

In a follow-up post, he disclosed that the attendants confessed to relying heavily on tips from customers just to survive: “They said they’re surviving on tips from customers. I had no choice but to give them some extra money for themselves.”

Several reactions have trailed behind the post as concerned Nigerians flooded the comments section to express their outrage and demand justice for the underpaid workers.

