A man, Ahmed Saka, on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State carried out his threat to kill his ex-lover and end his own life for ending relationship with him.

He set his ex-lover’s room ablaze at about 1:50am, killing the mother and two children.

Four others sustained severe burns.

But Saka himself was not spared, as he later succumbed to injuries he sustained in the fire.

The woman, Mutiat Oladele, and Saka, who lived in the same house at Shogoye area, Idi Arere in Ibadan, had been lovers before she told him she was no longer interested in the relationship.

A credible source said Saka was not happy with the severance of the relationship and he threatened that he would kill the woman and end his own life too if she didn’t rescind her decision.

Apart from Mutiat and Saka, two children who lost their lives were identified as Ramon Sarumi (10) and Abiodun Oladele (seven).

Those injured in the fire were Bisola Oladele, Lateef Sarumi, Aishat Sarumi and Wosilat Sarumi.

The matter was reported at the Mapo Police Station by one of the neighbours, Olaide Aliu, at about 5:10am on Wednesday.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mapo and other detectives visited the scene and evacuated the corpses from the scene to the mortuary of the State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan for autopsy.

The injured persons were taken to the Anglican Diocese Hospital, Molete for prompt medical treatment.

Police spokesman in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the story.

Fadeyi said investigation had commenced into the matter.