Man breaks into Soun’s palace, claims throne, knocks off chief’s teeth

A man has reportedly broken into the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, laying claim to the vacant throne.

This was confirmed by a Palace Chief, Sheu Ayinla, who had two of his teeth knocked out by the invader on Thursday.

Ayinla, who is the Aremole of Ogbomosoland, spoke with newsmen on the development.

He said: “I was in the palace and just called a food vendor when I saw the man ramping up towards the palace court.

“I demanded what he wanted, but he muttered inaudibly.

“I stood up, leaving my meal.

“That was when he made for me.

“I wanted to escape but I fell.

“He pinned me down and started punching me.

“In the process, I lost two teeth.”

A witness, who did not want his name in print, also told newsmen: “The man was shouting: ‘I must sit on that throne today. I am your next Oba. You have no Oba. I am your new Oba. Where is the crown?’

“He broke the glass to the palace, but the iron bars prevented him from gaining access.

“He then tried a back door but could not gain entry.”

The Palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, said there was no need for panic as there was no crown to be stolen from the palace.

Ajamu, in a statement, said: “To put the record straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomoso land is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed the main entrance aluminium sliding doors and exit door leading to Soun’s administrative office from the palace.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore the rumours peddling around that he(intruder) was at the palace to steal crowns or any property.”

The last Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade III, passed on in December 2021 at the age of 95.