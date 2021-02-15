A 25-year-old man, Gaddafi Abdullahi, on Monday prayed a Shari’a court in Kaduna State to recover N68,000 dowry from his former fiancée’s brother, Abu Tanko.

The complainant, who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna, told the court that he sought Tanko’s sister, Rabi’s hand in marriage and paid N60,000 dowry and N8,000 as introduction fee.

“A date was fixed for the wedding but Rabi later told me that she wasn’t interested in marrying me. I want the court to help me recover all that I spent for the botched wedding,” he said.

In his reply, Tanko, admitted that he collected the money from the complainant.

”I used it to buy furniture for the then bride as stipulated by tradition.

”The complainant’s family called off the wedding,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered the court officials to have a look at the furniture bought by the defendant.

Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the case until March 2.