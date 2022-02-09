Man begs court to help recover his house from business partner

A 35-year-old man, Rilwan Wakkala, on Tuesday pleaded with a Shari’a Court in Kaduna to assist him recover his two room apartment from one Zulkiflu Muhammad, his business partner.

The complainant said he bought the house from the defendant in December 2021 from the defendant at the rate of N750,000.

Wakkala said Muhammad had failed to give him keys to house since the transaction.

He said: “We agreed that he will leave the house in one month time, but he failed.

“His uncle came to me and requested to buy the house from me.

“I agreed to sell to him, but he also failed to pay.

“Therefore I want this honourable court to help me recover my house or the defendant should refund my money.”

In his defence, the defendant did not deny selling the house, saying that the transaction was still valid, even with his relatives meddling.

He explained that he had filed a suit against his younger brother in another court for him to pack out of the house so that he (defendant) would hand it over to the complainant.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, adjourned case to February 23 for the court to visit the house in contention.