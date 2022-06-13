Man bathes sleeping wife with boiling water

A retiree, Isaac Ekeh, has allegedly bathed his wife, Stella, with hot water while she was sleeping in the night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident happened on May 31, at 3:00 a:m at Satellite Town, Alakija, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State.

Mrs Ekeh, an educationist, who sustained a high degree of injuries, told NAN in a telephone interview on Monday, that the family had dinner together before the unfortunate incident.

“My children, husband and I ate our dinner together on the fateful day before we went to bed.

“Isaac woke up around 3:00 am, boiled water which he used to bathe me while I was sleeping in the bedroom.

“My scream alerted my children, who stormed my room as my body was already peeling.

“My children rushed me to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, where I am receiving treatment.

“What baffled me was that we did not quarrel, no fight, no disagreement that would have warranted him to scald my skin,” she said.

The mother of four said that her husband has since travelled to his village after causing her grievous harm, adding that he is currently in his village in Owerri, Imo state.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relationships Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said he had no knowledge of the incident.

“I do not have a report of such, the case was not reported.

“The woman should go to any police station nearer to her to report,” he said.