Man bags two years for stealing, house breaking

Justice Bamidele Omotoso of an Ado- Ekiti High Court has sentenced one John Dashe (25) to two years imprisonment without option of fine for stealing and housebreaking.

The convict was earlier arraigned before the court on July 7, 2021 on a three-count charge bordering on stealing and house breaking.

According to the charge, Monday Goma, 30; John Dashe, 25, and Friday Nambol, 25, on May 9, 2021, beside Pastoral Centre, on Ikere – Ekiti Road in Ado Ekiti, conspired to steal.

The charge alleged that the defendants stole 11 bags of rice, 43 tubers of yam, millets and garri, property of one Olaitan Musa.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 516, 390 (5) and 411 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his testimony before the court, the victim, Musa, said his foodstuff shop was burgled by unknown persons.

He said: “some days later, I received information from my neighbours about my burgled shop, and the whereabouts of the culprits.

“I went to report at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps’ office that later got them arrested.”

“During their investigation, some of the goods and foodstuffs carted away from the shop were recovered from them.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor, A. O. Bayo Fati, called one witness and tendered the defendants’ statements as exhibits.

The defendant spoke through his counsel Adefolaju Ayobiolaja and called no witness.

In his judgment, Justice Omotoso said unfortunately, Friday Nambol, who was granted bail by the court because of his poor health condition, was reportedly dead.

He said his name was struck out accordingly, while the other defendant, Monday Goma, upon his release on bail, jumped bail and all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved abortive.

“The defendant, John Dashe, is hereby sentenced to a term of imprisonment of one year for the offence of stealing and for the offence of house breaking.

“He is sentenced to one year imprisonment; sentences are without options of fine,” he said.

The court said both sentences shall run concurrently and take effect from Aug. 11, 2021.

The convict, Dashe, who was also granted bail, however, did not jump bail.