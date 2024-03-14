Man bags six months jail term for peddling weed

A Federal High Court Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man, Ya’u Bello, to a term of six months in the correctional service for peddling hemp.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Friday Ogazi, on one count of unlawful deal in cannabis sativa.

He was not represented by a counsel.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, J.O Negedu, called a witness, Simon Kayinshi, a staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to give evidence.

The witness told the court that he works as an exhibit officer with the NDLEA.

He testified before the court how the defendant was apprehended with the narcotics, and how his statement was taken.

The prosecutor also tendered several documents through the witness, such as a drug analysis form, request for scientific aid form, and a packing of substance form.

Other documents tendered include: a bulk of the narcotics, drug analysis report as well as statement of the defendant .

She then urged the court to proceed and convict the defendant based on the evidence adduced by prosecution.

The court accordingly, convicted the defendant as charged.

Before sentence, the court asked the convict if he had anything to say and the witness begged for mercy and promised not to do drugs again.

The court then enquired from the prosecutor if the convict had any past criminal record and the prosecutor replied no.

In his verdict afterwards, the court sentenced the convict to a term of six months imprisonment with an option of N60,000 fine.

The court held that its decision was informed by the fact that the convict did not waste the time of the court and had no record of previous conviction.

The court, however, ordered that the defendant be transferred to the correctional service pending fulfillment of his fine option, failing which he will serve his six months sentence.

According to the charge, the convict was said to have committed the offence on July 7, 2023 at Sabo Market gate in Ikorodu.

He was said to have illegally dealt in 215g of cannabis sativa, a restricted narcotics similar to cocaine and heroin, and other psychotropic substances prohibited by law.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Law of the Federation 2004.