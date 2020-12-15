A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Kosisochukwu Okeke, to six months imprisonment for peddling 250g of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp.

The defendant was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on a count of drug trafficking.

The convict pleaded guilty before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court and tendered some documents.

The documents include a statement written by the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form as well as remnant of the narcotics.

The court admitted the document in evidence and marked them accordingly as exhibits.

Aernan urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant, based on his plea as well as evidences adduced by prosecution.

In his verdict, Aneke found the defendant guilty of the offence as charged and convicted him.

He sentenced him to six months imprisonment, to begin from the date of his arrest, with an option of N150, 000 fine.

The convict was said to have committed the offence on October 3.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested at the Alaba International Market in Ojo, near Lagos, while unlawfully dealing in cannabis sativa, which weighed 250g.

According to the NDLEA, cannabis is a narcotic drug similar to cocaine, heroin and LSD and trafficking in same contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP. N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.