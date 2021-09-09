Man bags six months imprisonment for internet fraud

A Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Luke Elisha to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

Justice Darius Khobo sentenced Elisha, after he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and impersonation.

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N200,000 as fine.

The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s phone and laptop to the Federal Government, saying he hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be criminals.

Earlier, Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant, who had criminally posed as a white female, fraudulently deceived and swindled an American, Michael Barry, of $2,500 in gift cards.

Garba said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 321 of the Penal Code.