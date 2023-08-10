Man bags six months imprisonment for cheating

An Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Bege Mato, to six months in a correctional facility for cheating.

The defendant, who resides within Kamuru axis of Kaduna, was charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Julius Jonah, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police station on July 25.

Bishen told the court that the complainant, who resides at Bakin Kogi, allegedly entrusted the defendant with N795, 000, to supply him with ginger.

The prosecutor alleged that while the defendant only supplied N535, 000 worth of ginger, he however, converted the remaining N260, 000 to his personal use.

Bishen said that the offences contravened sections 296 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty of the charges, begged the court for leniency.

The presiding Judge, George Gwani, accordingly sentenced the defendant to three months in prison.

He, however, gave the convict an option of fine to pay N15, 000 for the first count.

Gwani, who further sentenced the convict to six months in prison on the second count, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N25, 000.

According to the judge, both sentences are to run concurrently.

The judge made an order asking the convict to pay the complainant a compensation of N260, 000.