Man bags seven-year prison term over secret cult membership

An Ogun State Special Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sodiq Okeowo, to seven years in prison for belonging to a secret cult.

The convict, with no fixed address, was convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, O. O. Adebo, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant was guilty as charged.

Adebo, however, sentenced Okeowo to five years for the first count of conspiracy and seven years for belonging to a secret cult.

She also gave the sentence without an option of fine, adding that the terms of sentence should run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 15, 2024 at Sabo Area in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Rawlings said the defendant made a confessional statement that he was a member of the Eiye confraternity secret cult and was initiated by one Azeez.

“He said he was initiated when he was in serious need of accommodation and had no choice than to join because they promised to get him free accommodation,” the prosecutor said.

