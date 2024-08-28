Man bags seven-year imprisonment over secret society membership

An Ogun Special Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Tope Mutairu, to seven years in prison for belonging to a secret cult.

The Magistrate, O.L. Oke, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant was guilty as charged.

Oke also said the evidence presented by prosecution was tenable, ordering that Mutairu should serve out his term without an option of fine.

Mutairu had faced two counts of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 3, 2023 at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun.

Rawlings said the police received an information that some members of Eiye Confraternity led by the defendant were holding their meeting at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode.

Also Read:

She said the police caught the defendant, while the other cult members escaped.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 45(b) and 36 of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Provisions Law of Ogun 2016.

Post Views: 0