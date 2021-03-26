A 21-year-old man, Ahmed Balogun, is to spend one year in a Correctional Centre for attempting to steal ATM cards in Lagos.

A.O. Daodu of the Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, who pronounced the sentence on Friday, without an option of fine.

Daodu sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Balogun, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of attempting to steal ATM cards from passers-by.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 24 at about 10:40pm at Tipper Inter-Section Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey said the defendant attempted to snatch ATM cards from people’s pockets, but was caught in the act.

“He was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Police,” the prosecutor said.

Bassey said the offence contravened Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.