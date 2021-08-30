Man bags eight months jail term for motorcycle theft

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a 23-year-old man, Sunday Oguche, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict stole the motorcycle, valued at N350,000, and sold it for N10,000.

The Chief Magistrate, A.T. Omoyele, convicted Oguche after he had pleaded guilty, upon arraignment, to a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

According to the magistrate, Oguche is guilty as charged and is sentenced to eight months at the correctional facility without an option of a fine.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Michael Unah, had told the court that the facts were as stated in the charge sheet.

He said that the convict and others at large committed the offences on Aug. 24, at 11 am. at No. 3, Baale St., Itedo- Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

He said that the convict stole one Senken dispatch motorcycle, valued at N350,000 belonging to one Moses Uya.

Unah said that the convict stole the motorcycle and sold it for N10,000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the convict pleaded for leniency, claiming that he sold the motorcycle, which had been parked for five months, for N10,000 because he was hungry and needed some money for feeding.

The convict also said that he gave his mother N8,000 out of the amount he sold the motorcycle and used the remaining N2,000 to buy a shirt.

He promised not to commit any crime again.