Man bags seven-month imprisonment for breach of trust, cheating

A Karu Upper Area Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday, sentenced a 47-year-old man, Solomon Madaki, to seven months imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Madaki, a resident of Keffi, Nasarawa State, was convicted on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, sentenced the convict to seven months imprisonment, with an option of fine of N15,000, following his plea of guilty.

Hassan also ordered the convict to pay N120,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the complainant, Paul Ameh, reported the matter at Nyanya Police Station on December 17.

Osho said that the complainant alleged that in March 2021, he bought a red-coloured motorcycle without a registration number and handed it over to the defendant on hired purchase.

According to the complainant, both of them had an agreement, which was properly documented, based on the value of the motorcycle, which was N260,000.

He said that the defendant paid only N140,000, leaving the balance of N120,000.

Osho further stated that all efforts by the complainant to ensure that the defendant complied with the terms of agreement proved abortive.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.





