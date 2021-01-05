A 25-year old man, Titus Tyozum, was, on Tuesday, sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, for defrauding his boss of the sum of N83,700.

Tyozum of Divine School, Adeke, Makurdi, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, punishable under Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, had told the court that the convict operated a POS for his boss, one Ernest Osita.

Gbakor said that on December 22, 2020, the convict decided to defraud his boss by criminally conspiring with one Pascal Jir, of the same address, and transferring the money belonging to his boss into Jir’s account.

He said that the money was transferred into Jir’s First Bank account number: 3151296124, with an arrangement that it would be given back to him later.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict pleaded guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and theft.

NAN also reports that Jir, however, pleaded not guilty, explaining that he did not know that the convict was involved in fraudulent activities.

He said that he only allowed Tyozum to use his account because he promised to give him N4,000 out of the money.

In his judgment, the Magistrate, Vincent Kor sentenced Tyozum to 18 months imprisonment.

Kor, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N8, 000.

In addition, he ordered the convict to pay a compensation of N83,700 to his boss or serve nine months in prison.

Kor adjourned the case till February 5, granting him bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.