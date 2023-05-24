Man bags 16 months for stealing furniture worth N1.4m

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced a 22-year-old artisan, Kelechi Maxwell, to 16 months imprisonment for stealing furniture valued at N1.4 million.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, summarily sentenced Maxwell after he pleaded guilty to all the charges and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, however, gave him an option of N50,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime, henceforth.

The convict, who lives in Wumber Village of Apo, Abuja, was arraigned on three counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Nwafoaku Stanley, told the court that two complainants, James Kalu and Solomon Okoro, both of Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on Feb. 20.

Stanley told the court that the complainants reported that on Feb. 19, the convict criminally trespassed into their furniture shop, located at Garki Road, Apo, and stole the said items.

He said that the convict made away with eight wardrobes, four center tables, eight shoe racks, six television stands, ten stools, among other valuables worth N1.4 million.

The prosecutor said that the convict was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

He said that during the police investigation, eight wardrobes, two stools, one television stand and one center table were recovered from the convict.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 97, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.