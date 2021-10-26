Man bags 14 years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday sentenced a man, Olamide Oyetakin, to 14 years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay of the High Court sentenced Oyetakin after he changed his plea of not guilty to guilty.

It followed an amended one-count charge of plea bargain agreement.

Before handing down the verdict, the Judge asked the convict if he understood the terms of the plea bargain or if he was coaxed into entering into the agreement.

Justice Nicol-Clay, therefore, said: “I have considered the plea of the defendant, the defendant is guilty of attempted robbery.

“The defendant understands that the Lagos State Judiciary sentencing guidelines practice directions of 2018 are applicable.

“The court will apply its provisions in considering the sentence which the prosecution and the defence recommended in this plea bargain agreement, pursuant to Section 77 (1) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant is hereby sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

“The sentence commences from the day the defendant was first remanded in custody.”

Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecutor, T.O. Olanrewaju-Daudu, told the court that the case was for plea bargain.

She said the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice had approved and signed the plea bargain.

Olanrewaju-Daudu said Oyetakin committed the offence on January 3, 2016 at 10am at Bode Thomas, Surulere area of Lagos State.

She said the convict while armed with a gun robbed one Modinat Saheed of a bag containing recharge cards and the sum of N80,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 298 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Oyetakin pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody on January 8, 2016.