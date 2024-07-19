Man arrested in Abuja for attempted suicide, granted bail after test

The FCT police command, on Thursday, confirmed the release of Alhaji Yushau Shuaibu on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Recall that Alhaji Yushau had attempted to commit suicide by climbing a broadcast mast belonging to Aso radio in Katampe, Abuja on July 8.

He was arrested and subsequently sent to the FCTA’s Social Development Secretariat for mental assessment and evaluation.

A statement by SP Josephine Adeh, Spokesman of FCT Command said, “The assessment report indicated that he is mentally stable”.

“However, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

“The FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly in their office for further psycho-social care and support, hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

“Following his release on bail, his lawyer, Adeyanju, is required to present him whenever his presence is needed at the command.”

