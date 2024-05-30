Man arrested for stealing truck with 840 crates of beer

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 32-year-old Emeka Okorie for allegedly stealing a parked truck loaded with 840 crates of Lager Beer.

According to state spokesman, Bright Edafe, the truck was stolen in Enugu State, tracked and recovered in Delta State.

The police also said it recovered a locally made cut-to-size gun from Okorie.

Edafe explained that on May 17, 2024 at about 5am, operatives from ‘B’ Division Asaba while performing stop and search duty along Benin-Asaba Expressway acting on a tip-off intercepted a diesel truck with registration number: ENU 564 ZU, loaded with 840 crates of life Lager Beer.

He said the truck was initially driven on May 15, 2024 by one Collins Ogbodo Ude, a driver with Lumie Haulage Breweries Company, Enugu.

Edafe added: “The truck was stolen from where parked at Umuasea Bus Stop in Udi Local Government Area Enugu State.

“With the aid of technically driven intelligence, the truck was located in Delta State and intercepted by operatives of the ‘B’ division.

“One male suspect Emeka Okorie was arrested while two other suspects escaped.

“Upon search of the truck, one cut-to-size locally made double barrel pistol and four live cartridges were recovered.

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing.”