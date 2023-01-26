Man arrested for stealing NSCDC operational motorcycle

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of an operational motorcycle belonging to the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Adamu Shehu, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

CSC Shehu said in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, that the suspect, a resident of Damutawa village, broke into the house of the NSCDC personnel in Gurduba village, Kiyawa LGA at about 2am and stole the motorcycle.

“The suspect was arrested in Gujungu town, Taura LGA on January 20 at about 3pm,” Shehu said.

He explained that the man had taken the motorcycle to sell at Gujungu Market when he was nabbed by NSCDC intelligence officers.

According to him, the suspect confessed that about two weeks ago, he broke into the residence of one Babannan Umaru and stole a Boxer motorcycle, which he sold in Maigatari at the cost of N70,000.

The command spokesman said two of the accomplices who helped the principal suspect to sell the motorcycle were also arrested.

He added that each of them said they received N10,000 after the motorcycle was sold in Maigatari.