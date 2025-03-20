Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his 38-year-old wife to death.

Spokesperson for the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Wednesday, at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi in the Badagry area of the state.

According to him, detectives from Morogbo Division were informed about the incident and went to the scene.

“A team of detectives while on surveillance township monitoring patrol at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi, got information that the suspect had stabbed his wife to death.

“The team swiftly raced to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

“A kitchen knife stained with blood was recovered from him.

“He was brought down to the station and interrogated accordingly,” Hundeyin said.

He noted that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

Also Read:

The image maker said that the corpse had been removed and deposited at the morgue in Badagry General Hospital for preservation.

He added that the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba,for further action

Post Views: 14