Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a yet-to-be-identified man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Ruth Sunday, to death in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, who confirmed the arrest, said the incident occurred at Qua River Quarters, Eket.

According to John, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple engaged in a violent altercation involving a kitchen knife, resulting in both of them sustaining stab wounds.

“At approximately 10:15 AM on the 6th of May, 2025, operatives of the Command received information regarding a violent altercation at Qua River Quarters, Eket.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a female, later identified as Ruth Ngozi Sunday, and her cohabiting boyfriend lying in a pool of blood.

“The cause of the altercation is currently unknown,” the statement read.

The PPRO added that Ruth was found lifeless at the scene, while her boyfriend, who was critically injured, was rushed to the hospital alongside her.

Ruth was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspected murder weapon has been recovered, and efforts are underway to locate the boyfriend’s relatives, while the family of the deceased has been contacted.

