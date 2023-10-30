Man arrested for sneaking into apartment to steal child

A 21-year-old man, Ifeanyi Omeke, has been arrested after sneaking into an apartment in Enugu State to steal a one-year, three-month-old girl child.

Spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Ndukwe said Omeke was arrested in a combined operation with a Neighbourhood Watch group.

The police image maker said Omeke was arrested at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area on October 27, 2023 at about 1:30pm.

Ndukwe said: “The suspect was nabbed after he sneaked into the complainant’s house in the mentioned community and attempted to steal a one-year, three-month-old girl child.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that his cohorts contracted him at large to steal children for ritual and other criminal purposes.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for further thorough investigation that will lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate and their prosecution.”