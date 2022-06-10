Man arrested for sending WhatsApp message on terrorists invasion of Ogun

Operative of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Wakilu Ogundairo for making a WhatsApp Voice Note in which he raised false alarm of Boko Haram terrorists invasion of Imosan Ijebu with cache of arms.

According to the police, he circulated same on social media, thereby causing panic in the mind of law abiding citizens.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said Ogundairo was nabbed on June 7, 2023.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested when the voice note went viral and people from all walks of life started calling the command’s emergency number expressing concern over the safety of their loved ones in Ijebu Ode and Ogun State as a whole.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, then quickly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Division to move into the area and find out the authenticity of the said WhatsApp voice note.

In compliance with the CP’s order, the DPO, Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, moved into the area for thorough investigation.

In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the only people in that location were farm labourers from Benue State who were carrying out their legitimate business devoid of any form of violence.

Having found out that the viral voice note was a false alarm, the DPO and his detectives there and then embarked on technical investigation which eventually led them to the hideout of the man behind it.

Ogundairo was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

On interrogation, he confessed that he only made the voice note to scare members of the public and that there is no invasion anywhere.

Bankole has ordered a thorough investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.