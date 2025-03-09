Man arrested for raping, impregnating 19-year-old girl

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, simply identified as Akande, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 19-year-old girl in Ire-Akari Soyoye area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Eagle Online gathered that the suspect was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the Lafenwa Police Division.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “The victim reported that the incident happened in the month of October 2024 at about 0630 hours while she was returning home from mosque.

“She explained that Akande invited her to his house, which reportedly was beside her father’s house, and on getting there had carnal knowledge of her.

“She stated further that her mother’s younger sister detected that she was pregnant and took her to hospital where a scan was performed on her and it confirmed that she was conceived on October, 16, 2024, with expected date of delivery to be July 23, 2025.”

Odutola added that the suspect has been arrested and case is transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

