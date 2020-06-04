The Niger State Police Command has arrested one Peter Ayemoba of Rafin Sanyi area in Suleja Local Government Area for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his two daughters.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

He also announced the arrest of another suspect who allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman.

Abiodun said Ayemoba had sexually assaulted his daughters, now aged 20 and 23, between 2013 and 2019.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect usually threatened to kill them and commit suicide if they denied him carnal knowledge,” the PPRO said.

He also said that police detectives attached to Kagara Division in Rafi Local Government Area have arrested one Ezekiel Yonana, 25, for raping an 85-year-old woman in Tukunguna village.

Abiodun said the incident occurred on May 23 at about 11pm, while the old woman was asleep.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, a resident of Unguwar Ya’u Tunguna village, criminally trespassed into her room and threatened to kidnap her or she should pay him some money.

He added: “The suspect forcefully had canal knowledge of the 85-year-old before she was rescued by her grandson.”

Abiodun said the two suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.

He appealed to residents to volunteer information about suspected criminal elements in their midst.

