A 42-year-old man, John Daniel, was on Sunday 30th of May 2021 arrested by men of Ogun State police command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 30-year-old lady.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Sango-Ota divisional headquarters by the victim (name withheld).

The lady told police that she went in search of a shop to rent for her business at about 6 pm on that day, when she met the suspect who told her he had a container kept in his care by somebody, which she could use as a shop.

The suspect, there and then, asked her to follow him to see the container. On getting to his house, the suspect asked the victim to sit down inside his living room, for him to call the owner of the container.

He suddenly locked the door and brought out a screwdriver and a bottle with which he threatened her to undress.

She stated further that she was forcefully raped after being beaten mercilessly.

After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The bottle and screwdriver were also recovered as exhibits, and the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.